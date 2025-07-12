Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Busy Sadar Bazaar, Firefighters Injured

A fire erupted in a multi-storey building in Sadar Bazaar, leading to a firefighting operation involving 27 tenders. One firefighter sustained injuries. The blaze was controlled without further incidents, and the cause is under investigation.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire erupted in a multi-storey building in Sadar Bazaar, Delhi, on Saturday afternoon, prompting a substantial response from the fire department.

According to a senior Delhi Fire Services official, a firefighter was injured while battling the flames on the first floor. Fortunately, all occupants had evacuated safely.

Initially, 12 fire tenders were dispatched, but the rising flames necessitated an expansion to 27 tenders. The fire was brought under control by 5:55 pm, though the cause remains unknown, pending further investigation.

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

