Tragic Fall: Construction Worker Dies at Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Site

A 29-year-old worker, Sachin, died after falling from over 40 feet at a Delhi-Mumbai Expressway construction site. Employed by a private firm, the incident is under investigation for potential negligence. An FIR has been filed, and Sachin's body was returned to his family after a post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 16:56 IST
A tragic accident claimed the life of a 29-year-old construction worker at the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in southeast Delhi. The worker, identified as Sachin, fell from more than 40 feet, the police reported on Sunday.

Sachin, hailing from Bulandshahr, was residing in Sultanpuri and employed by a company engaged in the National Highways Authority of India's expressway project. Police received word from Holy Family Hospital around 1:13 pm on Saturday about the fatal incident at the Ashram construction site.

Witnesses stated that Sachin was adjusting a jack on a pillar when it slipped, leading to his fatal fall. An FIR has been registered, and further investigations will determine if safety lapses occurred at the site. The post-mortem has been completed, and his body has been released to his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

