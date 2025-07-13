Devastating Flooding in Texas Spurs Evacuations and New Warnings

Emergency rescue efforts were put on hold Sunday in central Texas as forecasts predicted more rain could elevate already swollen waterways to dangerous levels.

This is the first suspension of searches since the earlier flooding this month, which claimed the lives of at least 129 people and left over 170 missing.

Amid these dire conditions, Kerr County officials urged search teams to evacuate the Guadalupe River corridor due to high flash flood risks.

The National Weather Service predicts the river will rise approximately five feet above flood stage, creating additional hazards, including flooded roads and bridges.

Rescue teams have employed helicopters, boats, and drones to find remaining victims and provide aid to those stranded.

Camp Mystic, a beloved site along the river, suffered severe losses, including campers and its owner. The flash flood, unprecedented in severity, overwhelmed the county overnight.

Local infrastructure was unprepared for the massive amount of rain, a staggering 120 billion gallons, according to meteorologist Ryan Maue. Other Texas regions, such as San Antonio, have similarly experienced lethal floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)