Left Menu

Devastating Flooding in Texas Spurs Evacuations and New Warnings

Search efforts for flood victims in central Texas were paused due to more impending rain. The July 4 flooding, causing at least 129 deaths, continues to threaten local waterways. The Guadalupe River could rise significantly, exacerbating the already devastating situation affecting homes, camps, and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kerrville | Updated: 13-07-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 20:33 IST
Devastating Flooding in Texas Spurs Evacuations and New Warnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Emergency rescue efforts were put on hold Sunday in central Texas as forecasts predicted more rain could elevate already swollen waterways to dangerous levels.

This is the first suspension of searches since the earlier flooding this month, which claimed the lives of at least 129 people and left over 170 missing.

Amid these dire conditions, Kerr County officials urged search teams to evacuate the Guadalupe River corridor due to high flash flood risks.

The National Weather Service predicts the river will rise approximately five feet above flood stage, creating additional hazards, including flooded roads and bridges.

Rescue teams have employed helicopters, boats, and drones to find remaining victims and provide aid to those stranded.

Camp Mystic, a beloved site along the river, suffered severe losses, including campers and its owner. The flash flood, unprecedented in severity, overwhelmed the county overnight.

Local infrastructure was unprepared for the massive amount of rain, a staggering 120 billion gallons, according to meteorologist Ryan Maue. Other Texas regions, such as San Antonio, have similarly experienced lethal floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025