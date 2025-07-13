Left Menu

Green Delhi: A Blossoming Initiative for Urban Sustainability

The New Delhi Municipal Council has launched a massive tree plantation campaign at Sardar Patel Marg, aligning with the national 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Led by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, the effort aims to strengthen Delhi's green cover and promote ecological sustainability.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has taken a significant step towards enhancing urban greenery and environmental sustainability with a large-scale tree plantation initiative. This campaign, titled 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', was launched on Sunday at Sardar Patel Marg, as part of a national movement inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's environmental vision.

The event was spearheaded by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who personally planted an Amaltas (Cassia fistula) sapling, symbolizing ecological renewal. He was accompanied by NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, who together planted a Pride of India (Lagerstroemia speciosa) tree, demonstrating their commitment to the cause.

Reinforcing the campaign's objectives, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal planted a vibrant Gulmohar (Delonix regia). Addressing the gathering, Chahal emphasized NDMC's 'Gap Filling Campaign', which seeks to plant mature trees and transform barren stretches into lush avenues. Over 12,000 flowering trees and shrubs are slated for plantation, furthering NDMC's goals under the Viksit Bharat @2047 agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

