Left Menu

Wildfire Devastates Historic Grand Canyon Lodge

A fast-moving wildfire has destroyed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim. Additional structures, including a visitor center and residential housing, were also lost. Originally a controlled burn, the Bravo Dragon Fire rapidly grew, prompting evacuations and concerns over chlorine gas release from a damaged treatment plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Grandcanyonnationalpark | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:23 IST
Wildfire Devastates Historic Grand Canyon Lodge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fast-moving wildfire has consumed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge located on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, as confirmed by park officials on Sunday.

The Grand Canyon Lodge, known as the only lodging option inside the park at the North Rim, was engulfed by flames, according to park Superintendent Ed Keeble. Other structures, including a visitor center, gas station, waste water treatment plant, and employee housing, were also lost in the blaze.

The North Rim has been dealing with two wildfires, the White Sage Fire and the Bravo Dragon Fire, the latter of which is responsible for the extensive damage. Originally managed as a controlled burn, the Bravo Dragon Fire rapidly intensified, forcing a shift to aggressive containment efforts. Authorities also evacuated the area due to chlorine gas releases from a damaged waste water plant, posing potential health risks.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025