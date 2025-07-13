Wildfire Devastates Historic Grand Canyon Lodge

A fast-moving wildfire has consumed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge located on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, as confirmed by park officials on Sunday.

The Grand Canyon Lodge, known as the only lodging option inside the park at the North Rim, was engulfed by flames, according to park Superintendent Ed Keeble. Other structures, including a visitor center, gas station, waste water treatment plant, and employee housing, were also lost in the blaze.

The North Rim has been dealing with two wildfires, the White Sage Fire and the Bravo Dragon Fire, the latter of which is responsible for the extensive damage. Originally managed as a controlled burn, the Bravo Dragon Fire rapidly intensified, forcing a shift to aggressive containment efforts. Authorities also evacuated the area due to chlorine gas releases from a damaged waste water plant, posing potential health risks.