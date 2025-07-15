Disaster at Sea: Hunt for Missing after Boat Capsizes off Mentawai Islands

Indonesian authorities are intensifying efforts to locate 11 people who vanished after their boat capsized off the Mentawai Islands, West Sumatra, in adverse weather conditions. The local search and rescue agency communicated this on Tuesday.

The incident took place Monday at around 11 a.m. local time. So far, seven individuals have been successfully rescued, according to a statement released by the rescue agency.

Search operations are ongoing as rescuers hope to find any trace of the missing. Challenging conditions in the area are complicating efforts. The agency remains steadfast in its endeavor to bring those missing back to safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)