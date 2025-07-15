Left Menu

Disaster at Sea: Hunt for Missing after Boat Capsizes off Mentawai Islands

Indonesian authorities are conducting a search for 11 individuals who disappeared after their boat overturned near the Mentawai Islands. The incident occurred amid adverse weather conditions. Thus far, rescuers have successfully saved seven people. Efforts continue as the local search and rescue agency leads the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 06:23 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 06:23 IST
Disaster at Sea: Hunt for Missing after Boat Capsizes off Mentawai Islands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesian authorities are intensifying efforts to locate 11 people who vanished after their boat capsized off the Mentawai Islands, West Sumatra, in adverse weather conditions. The local search and rescue agency communicated this on Tuesday.

The incident took place Monday at around 11 a.m. local time. So far, seven individuals have been successfully rescued, according to a statement released by the rescue agency.

Search operations are ongoing as rescuers hope to find any trace of the missing. Challenging conditions in the area are complicating efforts. The agency remains steadfast in its endeavor to bring those missing back to safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025