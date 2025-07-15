Left Menu

AI System Shields Villages from Tiger Threats in Tadoba-Andhari

An AI-based warning system has been deployed in 20 villages within the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra, to alert residents about tiger movements. The initiative follows a rise in tiger attacks in Chandrapur district, aiming to mitigate man-animal conflicts through loudspeakers and precautionary measures for villagers.

  • India

An artificial intelligence-based system has been installed in 20 villages within the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve to alert residents about tiger movements, Maharashtra Forests Minister Ganesh Naik announced on Tuesday.

The system responds to increased tiger attacks this year, resulting in 23 deaths in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district. Loudspeakers notify villagers of tiger movements to prevent such incidents.

Efforts to minimize man-animal conflict include forest patrols, forming primary response teams, and distributing protective gear to nearby farmers, as more than 100 tigers reside within TATR.

