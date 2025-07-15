AI System Shields Villages from Tiger Threats in Tadoba-Andhari
An AI-based warning system has been deployed in 20 villages within the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra, to alert residents about tiger movements. The initiative follows a rise in tiger attacks in Chandrapur district, aiming to mitigate man-animal conflicts through loudspeakers and precautionary measures for villagers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:47 IST
- Country:
- India
An artificial intelligence-based system has been installed in 20 villages within the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve to alert residents about tiger movements, Maharashtra Forests Minister Ganesh Naik announced on Tuesday.
The system responds to increased tiger attacks this year, resulting in 23 deaths in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district. Loudspeakers notify villagers of tiger movements to prevent such incidents.
Efforts to minimize man-animal conflict include forest patrols, forming primary response teams, and distributing protective gear to nearby farmers, as more than 100 tigers reside within TATR.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Unveils Mega Fund Allocation for Infrastructure and Social Welfare
Maharashtra U-Turn on Hindi Compulsion Amidst Massive Backlash
Opposition Pressure Forces Maharashtra Government to Reconsider Hindi Language Policy
Maharashtra's Language Policy U-Turn as Marathi Unity Triumphs
Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra's Three-Language Policy