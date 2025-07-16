Delhi's Bus Terminals to Transform into World-Class Transport Hubs

Delhi is gearing up to revolutionize its transport infrastructure as Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan inter-state bus terminals will soon be upgraded into world-class multi-modal transport hubs. This announcement was made by city officials eager to provide facilities akin to airports for citizens travelling through these busy junctions.

The ambitious redevelopment plan falls under the city's Transit Oriented Development policy, which is set to introduce modern architecture integrating diverse transport modes along with a mix of commercial, residential, and green spaces. A public-private partnership model will shape the overhaul, with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation as the project management consultant and Ernst & Young overseeing the partnership transactions.

Interestingly, the project will not necessitate any capital investment from the government. Instead, the funding will rely heavily on land-value capture achieved through real estate and commercial development around the transport hubs. As part of the extensive upgrades, elevated concourses, vehicle-free pedestrian zones, and modern lounges will be featured. Additionally, facilities and passenger capacities are poised for substantial growth at both terminals.

(With inputs from agencies.)