Simulated Catastrophe: A Drill to Strengthen Disaster Response

A comprehensive multi-hazard mock drill was conducted in Papum Pare, Arunachal Pradesh, focusing on a hydroelectric project and downstream areas. It aimed to enhance emergency response capabilities to disasters like floods and earthquakes. The exercise involved multiple agencies and local community participation, showcasing rescue operations and coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:26 IST
  India
  • India

In a significant display of disaster preparedness, a multi-hazard mock drill unfolded on Wednesday at the Pare Hydroelectric Project in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district. The exercise was orchestrated to evaluate and enhance emergency response to potential disasters such as floods and earthquakes, according to an official statement.

The drill was a coordinated effort led by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and NEEPCO. It enlisted the collaboration of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire & Emergency Services, medical units, and the district administration of Papum Pare.

Four simulated disaster scenarios were enacted, with NDRF search and rescue teams leading rescue operations, utilizing tools such as sniffer dogs and optical detection equipment. The event drew a wide range of participants from local communities to dignitaries and experts, culminating in a debrief session for feedback exchange and strategy enhancement.

