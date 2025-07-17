Tragic Collapse: Infant Dies in Building Mishap Amid Heavy Rains
A tragic incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district when an under-construction house's wall collapsed amidst heavy rains, leading to the death of a two-month-old girl. The mishap took place at 2 am in Pithampur town. The girl's father was injured and is under treatment. A police investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
An under-construction house's wall collapsed, claiming the life of a two-month-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district during heavy rains on Thursday. The building, situated in Pithampur town, was in the midst of development when the third-floor wall weakened and fell at around 2 am, according to police reports.
Sakshi, the infant victim, was asleep with her parents at the time of the incident. Following the collapse, both were rushed to a nearby private hospital. Unfortunately, the child was declared dead upon arrival, while her father, Dashrath, is receiving treatment for his injuries.
The police have registered a case and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, aiming to understand the factors that contributed to the structural failure amid the inclement weather.
