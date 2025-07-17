Left Menu

Indore Clinches Top Spot Again in Swachh Survekshan, Bhopal Shines Bright

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister lauded Indore for topping the Swachh Survekshan survey for the eighth consecutive year, with Bhopal securing second place in its category. Indore’s achievement was celebrated at a national level ceremony. The success highlights public participation and the tireless dedication of sanitation workers across Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh's dominance in cleanliness was highlighted as Indore retained its top position in the Swachh Survekshan's 'Super Swachh League' category, an accolade celebrated by the state's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav. The results, announced Thursday, also saw Bhopal achieving second place among cities with populations exceeding 10 lakh.

Indore's achievement was honoured by President Droupadi Murmu in the national capital, marking the city's eighth victory at the top. Yadav, currently in Spain, extended congratulations to all involved, emphasizing the collective effort that positioned Madhya Pradesh as a pioneer in cleanliness. Numerous cities from the state received awards, including Dewas, Shahganj, and Jabalpur.

MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari and other leaders echoed the praise, attributing Indore's continued success to public awareness and active citizen participation. Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava thanked sanitation workers for their dedication, urging citizens to maintain this standard. The survey had wide participation across over 4,500 cities, reflecting a significant national undertaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

