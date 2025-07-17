Left Menu

New Traffic Solutions in West Delhi: A Flyover and Underpass Project

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has directed a new study to address gaps in West Delhi's flyover and underpass project. The initiative aims to alleviate congestion at a key intersection, improve commute times, and reduce pollution. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasizes the project's role in enhancing air quality.

In a bid to alleviate persistent traffic congestion in West Delhi, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma has ordered a fresh study to identify and address gaps in a significant flyover and underpass project at the intersection of Urban Extension Road-2 and the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

During a site visit on Thursday, both Verma and Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa met with project consultants to inspect progress and deliberate on potential improvements. Verma emphasized the necessity for long-term solutions over short-term fixes to relieve congestion effectively.

The government asserts the project aims to resolve issues at critical junctions involving Najafgarh, Dwarka, Rohini, and the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. Additionally, Sirsa highlighted its potential to not only decongest roads but also aid in controlling pollution levels associated with heavy traffic, presenting a dual benefit for the city's infrastructure and air quality.

