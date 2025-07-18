Rescue Efforts Underway as Chawl Collapses in Bandra

Early Friday morning, a three-storey chawl in Bandra's Bharat Nagar area tragically collapsed, submerging at least 10 people under the rubble, according to civic officials.

Efforts are ongoing as rescue teams have already managed to save seven individuals who are now receiving treatment at Bhabha Hospital. The incident occurred around 5.56 am.

The rescue operation sees collaboration between eight fire engines, Mumbai police, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Emergency services confirm that the search is ongoing with updates expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)