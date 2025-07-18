Left Menu

Rescue Efforts Underway as Chawl Collapses in Bandra

In the early hours of Friday, a three-storey chawl collapsed in Bandra, Mumbai, trapping at least 10 individuals. Seven have been rescued and admitted to a local hospital. Emergency services, including the fire brigade and Mumbai police, are conducting search and rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 08:39 IST
Early Friday morning, a three-storey chawl in Bandra's Bharat Nagar area tragically collapsed, submerging at least 10 people under the rubble, according to civic officials.

Efforts are ongoing as rescue teams have already managed to save seven individuals who are now receiving treatment at Bhabha Hospital. The incident occurred around 5.56 am.

The rescue operation sees collaboration between eight fire engines, Mumbai police, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Emergency services confirm that the search is ongoing with updates expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

