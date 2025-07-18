Rescue Efforts Underway as Chawl Collapses in Bandra
In the early hours of Friday, a three-storey chawl collapsed in Bandra, Mumbai, trapping at least 10 individuals. Seven have been rescued and admitted to a local hospital. Emergency services, including the fire brigade and Mumbai police, are conducting search and rescue operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 08:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Early Friday morning, a three-storey chawl in Bandra's Bharat Nagar area tragically collapsed, submerging at least 10 people under the rubble, according to civic officials.
Efforts are ongoing as rescue teams have already managed to save seven individuals who are now receiving treatment at Bhabha Hospital. The incident occurred around 5.56 am.
The rescue operation sees collaboration between eight fire engines, Mumbai police, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Emergency services confirm that the search is ongoing with updates expected soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- chawl
- collapse
- Bandra
- Bhabha Hospital
- rescue
- Mumbai
- fire brigade
- BMC
- emergency services
- safety
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.
Carbon Clean Unveils Global Innovation Centre in Navi Mumbai
Tragic Ferry Sinking Near Bali: Rescue Efforts Intensify
Star-Studded Mumbai Night: 'Metro...In Dino' Shines at Special Screening
Military Engineers Lead Swift Rescue in Air India Crash