Firefighting Heroes Combat Marseille's Fierce Wildfire

Nearly 1,000 firefighters tackle a large wildfire northwest of Marseille. Improved weather conditions aided efforts, saving 150 homes. The fire complicated by dense vegetation prompted evacuations. On the same day in Spain, a major wildfire near Madrid burned 3,200 hectares of forest, with firefighters securing the perimeter.

Updated: 18-07-2025 14:41 IST
Nearly 1,000 firefighters battled tirelessly against a fierce wildfire approximately 40 kilometers northwest of Marseille, France's second-largest city, on Friday.

Authorities cited improved weather conditions, including lower temperatures and increased humidity, as a key factor aiding efforts to control the blaze.

The fire flared up just a week after a separate conflagration had already threatened Marseille's outlying areas, prompting evacuations and an airport shutdown. Colonel Pierre Bepoix, a leader among the rescuers, confirmed the evacuation of 150 people and highlighted the successful preservation of 150 homes from the advancing flames.

However, dense vegetation created significant challenges for the firefighting teams. Local officials noted that while the fire posed a threat to 120 homes, the full extent of the damage remains unidentified. Meanwhile, in Spain, a wildfire erupted in the Toledo province, burning 3,200 hectares of forest visible from downtown Madrid. Despite securing the perimeter, emergency services remained wary due to forecasts of strong winds and soaring temperatures.

