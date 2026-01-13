Left Menu

Alvaro Arbeloa Takes Helm at Real Madrid with Renewed Vows of Victory

Alvaro Arbeloa has been appointed as the new manager of Real Madrid, replacing Xabi Alonso. Stepping up from Real Madrid Castilla, Arbeloa aims to close the gap with Barcelona in LaLiga. He emphasized commitment, stating he'll remain in his role if needed and focuses on player enthusiasm and badge pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:25 IST
Alvaro Arbeloa has taken over as Real Madrid's manager after Xabi Alonso's mutually agreed departure amid a series of weak performances and reported tension with senior players.

Arbeloa, formerly with Real Madrid Castilla, steps into a challenging role with the team trailing four points behind Barcelona in LaLiga and recovering from a recent Spanish Super Cup defeat.

Expressing readiness for the task, Arbeloa is focused on closing the gap with Barcelona in LaLiga and advancing in the Champions League and Copa del Rey. His tenure prioritizes player happiness and dedication to the club badge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Close Call: Youth Escapes Unscathed in Car Shooting Incident

Transgender Athletic Ban Sparks Legal Showdown at Supreme Court

Karnataka Mulls Revival of Campus Democracy: Public Opinion Sought

Marco Rubio: The Rising Star in Trump's Venezuela Strategy

