Alvaro Arbeloa has taken over as Real Madrid's manager after Xabi Alonso's mutually agreed departure amid a series of weak performances and reported tension with senior players.

Arbeloa, formerly with Real Madrid Castilla, steps into a challenging role with the team trailing four points behind Barcelona in LaLiga and recovering from a recent Spanish Super Cup defeat.

Expressing readiness for the task, Arbeloa is focused on closing the gap with Barcelona in LaLiga and advancing in the Champions League and Copa del Rey. His tenure prioritizes player happiness and dedication to the club badge.

