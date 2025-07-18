Tragedy Strikes as Jharkhand School Roof Collapse Claims One Life Amid Heavy Rain
In Ranchi, Jharkhand, a school roof collapse due to persistent rain led to one death and three injuries. The incident occurred at Tangra Toli's Piska More area school, which was not in session. The deceased was a caretaker, while three young adults were hospitalized. An investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, one individual lost their life, and three others were injured when a section of a government school building's roof collapsed amid continuous rainfall in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The incident, which unfolded at approximately 7:30 am, was confirmed by local police authorities.
The collapse occurred at a primary school located in the Piska More area of Tangra Toli. Police reported the deceased was Suraj Baitha, a 65-year-old caretaker, who was asleep in the verandah at the time. The injured, identified as Manish Tirkey, Pritam Tirkey, and Motu Oraon, all aged between 18 and 19, were swiftly taken to a nearby hospital.
The unfortunate incident is being linked to the state's heavy rainfall, with Jharkhand recording a 71% surplus in precipitation in recent weeks. Police investigations continue as they seek to uncover more details surrounding the collapse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.
Telangana on High Alert: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms
Stone-Laden Train Derailment in Jharkhand: No Injuries Reported
One person killed, four injured as tent collapses after heavy rain at Bageshwar Dham in MP's Chhatarpur district: Police.
Transformer at AIIMS trauma centre catches fire; no injuries: Delhi Fire Services official.