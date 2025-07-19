Jharia's Sinking Crisis: Land Subsidence Threatens Dhanbad Community

A section of land collapsed in Jharia township, Jharkhand, on Friday, leaving a significant crater in its wake. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The subsidence occurred near Indira Chowk, adjacent to a bustling automobile repair area, igniting safety concerns among residents. Over 50 families reside nearby, with many expressing reluctance to relocate despite warnings from authorities.

The Directorate General of Mines Safety has labeled the region a hazardous zone due to underground fires, urging Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) to issue eviction notices. However, locals argue that alternative accommodations are insufficient for their needs.

