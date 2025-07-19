Left Menu

Jharia's Sinking Crisis: Land Subsidence Threatens Dhanbad Community

A land subsidence incident in Jharia township, Jharkhand, resulted in a 10-foot wide crater. Although no injuries were reported, it raised concerns about safety, with over 50 families residing near the affected area. The site was previously declared dangerous due to underground fires, prompting demands for resident relocation.

Updated: 19-07-2025 13:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A section of land collapsed in Jharia township, Jharkhand, on Friday, leaving a significant crater in its wake. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The subsidence occurred near Indira Chowk, adjacent to a bustling automobile repair area, igniting safety concerns among residents. Over 50 families reside nearby, with many expressing reluctance to relocate despite warnings from authorities.

The Directorate General of Mines Safety has labeled the region a hazardous zone due to underground fires, urging Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) to issue eviction notices. However, locals argue that alternative accommodations are insufficient for their needs.

