Typhoon Wipha Threatens Southern China and Vietnam After Slamming Taiwan
Typhoon Wipha disrupts travel in Taiwan and is set to impact southern China, Vietnam, and Laos. The storm caused high winds and rain, leading to flight and ferry cancellations. As Wipha strengthens, heavy rain and strong winds are expected along China's southern coast before it weakens heading west.
- Country:
- China
Wipha, a powerful tropical storm, is rapidly approaching typhoon strength and is poised to wreak havoc along the southern coast of China. With travel already disrupted across Taiwan, the storm is expected to hit southern China, Vietnam, and Laos by the weekend.
The storm, which had already battered the Philippines, brought with it winds that crushed structures in Quezon City, Manila. Taiwan experienced heavy rainfall, leading to numerous flight and ferry cancellations along the island's eastern coast.
As Wipha intensifies, authorities in Hong Kong and southern China brace for severe weather conditions. Hong Kong's Observatory has issued warnings of gale-force winds, potential flooding, and storm surges, prompting travel alerts and preparation advisories throughout the region.
ALSO READ
Hong Kong's de facto central bank intervenes to defend currency peg
Hong Kong’s light fades as another pro-democracy party folds
Chinese captain in Baltic sea cable damage case appears in Hong Kong court
Hong Kong Triumphs: Historic World Cup Qualification
Japan Exports Used Navy Destroyers to Philippines Amid Growing Maritime Tensions