Empowering Communities: The Rise of Self-Redevelopment in Maharashtra

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar highlights the surge in self-redevelopment initiatives in Maharashtra, emphasizing the empowerment of housing societies to build independently of developers. He stresses the importance of government support and reveals the establishment of financial structures to support these projects, akin to the SRA initiative for slum redevelopment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The self-redevelopment initiative, hailed as a growing people-driven movement, is gaining momentum across Maharashtra, according to BJP MLC Pravin Darekar.

Speaking at a Vasai camp, Darekar, who heads the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank, highlighted that self-redevelopment empowers housing societies to proceed without depending on private developers, provided they receive government and financial backing.

With 20 buildings completed under the Mumbai Bank initiative, Darekar announces plans to establish a dedicated Self-Development Finance Corporation to advance these efforts, underscoring parallels to the state's famed SRA initiative in slum redevelopment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

