Empowering Communities: The Rise of Self-Redevelopment in Maharashtra

The self-redevelopment initiative, hailed as a growing people-driven movement, is gaining momentum across Maharashtra, according to BJP MLC Pravin Darekar.

Speaking at a Vasai camp, Darekar, who heads the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank, highlighted that self-redevelopment empowers housing societies to proceed without depending on private developers, provided they receive government and financial backing.

With 20 buildings completed under the Mumbai Bank initiative, Darekar announces plans to establish a dedicated Self-Development Finance Corporation to advance these efforts, underscoring parallels to the state's famed SRA initiative in slum redevelopment.

