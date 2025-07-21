Tragedy Overhead: Bangladesh Air Force Jet Crashes on Dhaka School

An F-7 BGI aircraft belonging to the Bangladesh Air Force crashed on Monday afternoon at the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka's Uttara area, sparking chaos and concern among the community.

According to the Bangladesh Army's public relations office, the aircraft incident left at least one person dead and multiple people injured. Fire official Lima Khan confirmed these details, noting that the crash took place while children were present at the school.

The accident has raised questions about flight safety and emergency response procedures as investigations continue to determine the cause behind this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)