Tragedy Overhead: Bangladesh Air Force Jet Crashes on Dhaka School
A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI aircraft crashed onto Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara area, resulting in at least one death and four injuries, according to official sources. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon while children were present on the campus.
An F-7 BGI aircraft belonging to the Bangladesh Air Force crashed on Monday afternoon at the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka's Uttara area, sparking chaos and concern among the community.
According to the Bangladesh Army's public relations office, the aircraft incident left at least one person dead and multiple people injured. Fire official Lima Khan confirmed these details, noting that the crash took place while children were present at the school.
The accident has raised questions about flight safety and emergency response procedures as investigations continue to determine the cause behind this tragic event.
