Tragic Train Accident in Samba: Man Killed

A 25-year-old man tragically lost his life after being hit by a train bound for Delhi in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.

The incident occurred when the man, whose identity is still unknown, attempted to cross the tracks in the Bari Brahmana area. The Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express struck him late on Sunday, confirmed an official from the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The deceased's mutilated body has been transported to the Government Medical College (GMC) for necessary legal formalities and identification processes, the official added.

