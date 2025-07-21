Left Menu

Tragic Train Accident in Samba: Man Killed

A 25-year-old man died after being struck by a Delhi-bound train in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir. The victim was crossing the tracks when the Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express hit him. Authorities are working to identify the deceased, with his body moved to a local hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:54 IST
Tragic Train Accident in Samba: Man Killed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man tragically lost his life after being hit by a train bound for Delhi in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.

The incident occurred when the man, whose identity is still unknown, attempted to cross the tracks in the Bari Brahmana area. The Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express struck him late on Sunday, confirmed an official from the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The deceased's mutilated body has been transported to the Government Medical College (GMC) for necessary legal formalities and identification processes, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025