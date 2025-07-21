Tragic Train Accident in Samba: Man Killed
A 25-year-old man died after being struck by a Delhi-bound train in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir. The victim was crossing the tracks when the Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express hit him. Authorities are working to identify the deceased, with his body moved to a local hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A 25-year-old man tragically lost his life after being hit by a train bound for Delhi in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.
The incident occurred when the man, whose identity is still unknown, attempted to cross the tracks in the Bari Brahmana area. The Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express struck him late on Sunday, confirmed an official from the Government Railway Police (GRP).
The deceased's mutilated body has been transported to the Government Medical College (GMC) for necessary legal formalities and identification processes, the official added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chargesheet Filed Against 11 in Jammu and Kashmir Narco-Terror Investigation
Drug Crackdown: Notorious Peddler Detained in Jammu and Kashmir
Bhal-Padri Unveiled: Kashmir's Newest Tourism Gem
Bodo Language Gains Official Status Across Assam Districts
Remembering Tarn Taran's Multifaceted Leader: Kashmir Singh Sohal