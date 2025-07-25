Building Bridges in the Maldives: Afcons Infrastructure's Groundbreaking Projects

Afcons Infrastructure is at the forefront of reshaping the Maldives' landscape through two monumental projects. Recently, the completion of the Addu City Development Project marked a significant milestone, enhancing infrastructure with 111 km of roads and 106 km of drainage, among other developments.

Meanwhile, the Greater Malé Connectivity Project (GMCP), the largest infrastructure undertaking in the nation's history, continues at a rapid pace. With 264 piles installed, including marine piles reaching depths of 120 metres, the project aims to link key islands via an extensive 6.74-km network.

S Paramasivan, Managing Director of Afcons, emphasized the challenges and strategic importance of these projects in shaping a resilient infrastructure future for the Maldives, while Project Director S.M. Viswamurthy highlighted overcoming logistical challenges in achieving key milestones in the GMCP.

