Swift Rescue Efforts Amid Landslide Chaos in Kedarnath

In a dramatic response to nature's fury, more than 1,600 Chardham pilgrims were safely evacuated after heavy rains induced landslides in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand.

The rains, which commenced late at night, caused substantial flooding and obstructed the trek route to the sacred site of Kedarnath.

Officials confirmed no casualties as efforts to clear debris and ensure the safety of remaining pilgrims continue. Relief camps are offering essential services, following swift government intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)