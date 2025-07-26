Left Menu

Swift Rescue Efforts Amid Landslide Chaos in Kedarnath

Over 1,600 Chardham pilgrims were rescued after heavy rain triggered landslides in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, blocking the Kedarnath trek route. Relief operations began at dawn, involving multiple departments and rescue forces. Over 700 pilgrims are still being evacuated. No casualties reported; essential services are provided in relief camps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:52 IST
Swift Rescue Efforts Amid Landslide Chaos in Kedarnath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic response to nature's fury, more than 1,600 Chardham pilgrims were safely evacuated after heavy rains induced landslides in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand.

The rains, which commenced late at night, caused substantial flooding and obstructed the trek route to the sacred site of Kedarnath.

Officials confirmed no casualties as efforts to clear debris and ensure the safety of remaining pilgrims continue. Relief camps are offering essential services, following swift government intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025