Rains Ravage Roads: Landslide in Himachal Triggers Evacuations

Heavy rains triggered a landslide in Kullu district, leading to the evacuation of residents to a safer location. Multiple roads, including national highways, are closed due to rain. The region is experiencing severe weather with significant infrastructural damage and human casualties over the monsoon season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-07-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 22:24 IST
In a harrowing incident unfolding on Saturday, relentless rains triggered a landslide in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, prompting urgent evacuations. Authorities swiftly moved residents from 11 endangered houses in Duridhar village, Sainj Valley, to a temporary transit camp.

This natural calamity is part of a broader pattern of destructive weather faced by the region this monsoon. Across Himachal Pradesh, 213 roads, including key national highways, have been severed by the onslaught of rain, with power transformers and water systems severely impacted. The State Emergency Operation Centre has quantified the grim human toll and financial losses.

With light to moderate rains persisting and meteorological alerts predicting heavy rainfall in specific districts, Himachal braces for further climatic challenges. Temperature variations are notable, with Keylong registering as the coldest at night and Una as the hottest during the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

