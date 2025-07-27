Left Menu

Cancellation of Bhubaneswar Metro: A Step Back for Urban Mobility

Naveen Patnaik criticizes the Odisha government's decision to cancel the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project, arguing it sets back city development by a decade. The BJP-led government plans a new approach involving central collaboration. Concerns include lost opportunities for urban expansion and improved transport infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-07-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 09:00 IST
Cancellation of Bhubaneswar Metro: A Step Back for Urban Mobility
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, leader of the BJD, expressed his dismay over the Odisha government's decision to cancel the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project. According to Patnaik, this move will delay the city's progress in urban mobility and overall development by ten years.

The state's BJP-led government reportedly terminated the contract with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, a decision that sparked Patnaik's social media criticism. He emphasized the project's importance in transforming Bhubaneswar into a global city with advanced transport and infrastructure.

In response, Odisha's Housing and Urban Development Minister, Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, stated that the government is planning a new, feasible Metro project in collaboration with the central government, offering a different approach than the prior fully state-funded plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025