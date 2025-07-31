Karnataka's Real Estate: Paving a Path to 2030

The Karnataka government outlines its commitment to nurturing a conducive policy atmosphere for real estate growth, as articulated by Tushar Giri Nath at the CII Karnataka Real Estate Conference.

Focusing on urban expansion, he stressed a strategic approach toward developing Tier 2 and 3 cities, ensuring inclusive progress.

The conference highlighted Southern India's potential, with major cities at the forefront of innovation, while a newly released report underscored the growth of Global Capability Centres and emerging asset classes in the region.

