Karnataka's Real Estate: Paving a Path to 2030
Karnataka is focused on fostering a supportive policy environment for its real estate sector. Key officials emphasize the importance of integrated urban planning and sustainable growth. The state's cities, including Bengaluru and Chennai, are poised to lead real estate momentum with innovative and resilient development strategies.
The Karnataka government outlines its commitment to nurturing a conducive policy atmosphere for real estate growth, as articulated by Tushar Giri Nath at the CII Karnataka Real Estate Conference.
Focusing on urban expansion, he stressed a strategic approach toward developing Tier 2 and 3 cities, ensuring inclusive progress.
The conference highlighted Southern India's potential, with major cities at the forefront of innovation, while a newly released report underscored the growth of Global Capability Centres and emerging asset classes in the region.
