Left Menu

Karnataka's Real Estate: Paving a Path to 2030

Karnataka is focused on fostering a supportive policy environment for its real estate sector. Key officials emphasize the importance of integrated urban planning and sustainable growth. The state's cities, including Bengaluru and Chennai, are poised to lead real estate momentum with innovative and resilient development strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:42 IST
Karnataka's Real Estate: Paving a Path to 2030
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government outlines its commitment to nurturing a conducive policy atmosphere for real estate growth, as articulated by Tushar Giri Nath at the CII Karnataka Real Estate Conference.

Focusing on urban expansion, he stressed a strategic approach toward developing Tier 2 and 3 cities, ensuring inclusive progress.

The conference highlighted Southern India's potential, with major cities at the forefront of innovation, while a newly released report underscored the growth of Global Capability Centres and emerging asset classes in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025