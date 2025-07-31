Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Initiates Rs 574 Crore Development Projects in Muzaffarpur

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has launched an array of development projects in Muzaffarpur, valued at Rs 574.16 crore. These initiatives include a rail overbridge, valued at Rs 167.68 crore, and multiple road construction endeavors to improve local infrastructure.

He also laid foundations for road upgrades, including widening stretches from Chandni Chowk to Ramdayalu Nagar and from Shivhar to Raghai Ghat Road. The CM emphasized the priority on public dignity and welfare while distributing Rs 105 crore symbolic cheques to self-help groups.

Attendees at the ceremony included key state ministers and officials, highlighting the government's united effort to bolster infrastructure and social welfare in the region.