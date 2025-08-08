Left Menu

Uttarakhand Rescue Efforts Intensify in Flood-Hit Dharali

Rescue missions escalate in Dharali, Uttarakhand after disastrous floods leave many missing. Over 650 people were evacuated with ongoing efforts involving sniffer dogs, drones, and helicopters. Communication and road access remain critical challenges as authorities strive to reconnect and restore essential services in the affected areas.

Uttarkashi | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:39 IST
In the aftermath of devastating floods in Dharali, Uttarakhand, rescue operations have intensified with sniffer dogs and drones deployed to locate the missing. The disaster has left half the village buried, with numerous residents unaccounted for.

By Friday, over 650 individuals had been rescued, yet challenges persist with disrupted communication and blocked roads. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami noted efforts to restore internet connectivity, which is vital for speeding up rescue efforts.

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority reports ongoing relief work, with advanced equipment and military personnel aiding in recovery efforts. Road and power restoration are priorities as community relief remains imperative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

