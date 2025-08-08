Left Menu

Tragic Railway Accident Claims Lives of Mother and Daughter

In a tragic incident, Sushila Saini, a 38-year-old government school teacher, and her 7-year-old daughter Tipu were killed by a train. The accident occurred while they were crossing a railway track. The train was coming from Ajmer. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-rending accident, a 38-year-old woman and her young daughter lost their lives after being struck by a train near their home on Friday.

According to authorities, Sushila Saini, who worked as a teacher, was returning home with her 7-year-old daughter, Tipu, from school. The tragic incident happened while they attempted to cross a railway track. The train was approaching from the Ajmer direction at the time.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent to the hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. The community mourns the loss of such a valuable member and her young daughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

