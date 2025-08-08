Tragic Railway Accident Claims Lives of Mother and Daughter

In a heart-rending accident, a 38-year-old woman and her young daughter lost their lives after being struck by a train near their home on Friday.

According to authorities, Sushila Saini, who worked as a teacher, was returning home with her 7-year-old daughter, Tipu, from school. The tragic incident happened while they attempted to cross a railway track. The train was approaching from the Ajmer direction at the time.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent to the hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. The community mourns the loss of such a valuable member and her young daughter.

