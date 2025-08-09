Tragic Wall Collapse in Delhi: Monsoon Rains Claim Lives
A wall collapse following heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi resulted in the death of at least seven people, including two children. The victims were causal laborers living in illegal settlements vulnerable to such disasters. The city, home to 20 million people, is facing severe flooding and traffic disruptions.
In a tragic incident, at least seven people, including two children, lost their lives when a wall collapsed in New Delhi amid heavy monsoon rainfall. The disaster struck following Friday night's torrential rains, as reported by local media on Saturday. The deceased, identified as casual labourers and their families, were trapped under the debris and later rushed to a hospital, senior police official Aishwarya Sharma confirmed.
The monsoon has returned with full force in Delhi, a sprawling urban center of 20 million residents, leading to widespread flooding and traffic snarls. These conditions have exposed the vulnerabilities of the city's many illegal settlements, where many workers reside without the safety of proper permits, making them susceptible to such catastrophic collapses during intense rain.
The incident underscores the challenges faced by urban poor in India, who often live in precarious conditions due to lack of affordable housing and inadequate infrastructure, which is further exacerbated by extreme weather events like the monsoon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
