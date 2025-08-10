Left Menu

Blaze in Bhiwani: Shops in Flames

In Haryana's Bhiwani, a fire broke out in several shops on Sunday, resulting in damage to merchandise but no injuries. Prompt response from fire services ensured the fire was controlled, though the cause remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhiwani | Updated: 10-08-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted early Sunday morning, sweeping through shops in Bhiwani, Haryana, officials reported. Despite significant damage to goods, no injuries were reported.

The incident prompted the dispatch of ten fire tenders, which were instrumental in bringing the blaze under control.

While the exact cause remains unknown, initial reports indicate that the fire heavily damaged three shops specializing in school bags and other items.

(With inputs from agencies.)

