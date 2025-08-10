Blaze in Bhiwani: Shops in Flames
In Haryana's Bhiwani, a fire broke out in several shops on Sunday, resulting in damage to merchandise but no injuries. Prompt response from fire services ensured the fire was controlled, though the cause remains under investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhiwani | Updated: 10-08-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire erupted early Sunday morning, sweeping through shops in Bhiwani, Haryana, officials reported. Despite significant damage to goods, no injuries were reported.
The incident prompted the dispatch of ten fire tenders, which were instrumental in bringing the blaze under control.
While the exact cause remains unknown, initial reports indicate that the fire heavily damaged three shops specializing in school bags and other items.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- Bhiwani
- Haryana
- shops
- damage
- fire-tenders
- school-bags
- blaze
- injuries
- officials
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heavy rains cause widespread damage in various parts of Kerala
Pakistan could not hit our targets, there was no damage to any of our important assets: Rajnath Singh in LS during discussion on Op Sindoor.
Before executing Op Sindoor, our forces studied every aspect and chose option that would cause maximum damage to terrorists: Rajnath Singh.
Shocking Vandalism at Local Temple: Deity Idol Damaged
Kapil Sibal tells SC that Justice Yashwant Varma did not approach earlier as tape was released and his reputation was already damaged.