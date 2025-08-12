High-Tech Search Underway with Ground Penetrating Radars in Uttarkashi Disaster
Experts from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) employ Ground Penetrating Radars to locate 66 missing individuals in flood-ravaged Uttarkashi. Despite challenges like continuous rain, efforts continue with food and aid reaching those affected. The state prepares further relief in anticipation of more adverse weather.
- Country:
- India
Equipped with Ground Penetrating Radars, a team from the National Geophysical Research Institute commenced a critical search operation for 66 individuals still missing after destructive mudslides and floods hit Dharali village in Uttarkashi.
The radars, effective even through mud and water, are being utilized under the challenging circumstances of ongoing heavy rain, a situation compounded by destroyed infrastructure and limited communications. Despite these issues, there has been progress, with food and essentials reaching affected residents and further humanitarian aid underway.
Authorities reported rains would continue; therefore, the state government is urgently preparing further relief measures, including financial assistance and potential evacuations, in anticipation of continued adverse conditions in the region.
ALSO READ
Oman’s Mobile Clinics Bridge Health Gaps in Disaster Zones and Remote Regions
Raging Waters: China's Battle Against Intensifying Floods
Escalating Conflict in Gaza: A Humanitarian Disaster Unfolds
Pakistan Braces for Intense Monsoon: Heavy Rains, Flash Floods, and More Expected
Himachal Pradesh Unveils Comprehensive Relief Package Amid Disaster Aftermath