Left Menu

High-Tech Search Underway with Ground Penetrating Radars in Uttarkashi Disaster

Experts from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) employ Ground Penetrating Radars to locate 66 missing individuals in flood-ravaged Uttarkashi. Despite challenges like continuous rain, efforts continue with food and aid reaching those affected. The state prepares further relief in anticipation of more adverse weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 12-08-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 12:22 IST
High-Tech Search Underway with Ground Penetrating Radars in Uttarkashi Disaster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Equipped with Ground Penetrating Radars, a team from the National Geophysical Research Institute commenced a critical search operation for 66 individuals still missing after destructive mudslides and floods hit Dharali village in Uttarkashi.

The radars, effective even through mud and water, are being utilized under the challenging circumstances of ongoing heavy rain, a situation compounded by destroyed infrastructure and limited communications. Despite these issues, there has been progress, with food and essentials reaching affected residents and further humanitarian aid underway.

Authorities reported rains would continue; therefore, the state government is urgently preparing further relief measures, including financial assistance and potential evacuations, in anticipation of continued adverse conditions in the region.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025