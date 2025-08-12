Left Menu

Typhoon Podul Heads for Taiwan's Coast as Authorities Prep Evacuations

As Typhoon Podul intensifies, Taiwan braces for impact, with evacuations planned for hundreds from flood-prone areas. The storm is expected to bring severe rain and wind to the island's southeast coast. Authorities are particularly focused on the threat from a landslide-induced dam overflowing in the east.

Updated: 12-08-2025 12:42 IST
Typhoon Podul Heads for Taiwan's Coast as Authorities Prep Evacuations
Authorities in Taiwan are in high alert as Typhoon Podul approaches, threatening severe storms and heavy rain. Efforts are underway to evacuate hundreds in its projected path, particularly around the city of Taitung on the southeast coast.

The eastern county of Hualien, already vulnerable from previous typhoon-induced landslides, will see around 700 people evacuated due to concern about a dam formed by a landslide. The government has issued strong warnings for those living downstream.

Aside from expected impacts in Taiwan, Podul is projected to move towards China's Fujian province. Weather officials predict up to 600 mm of rain, exacerbating flood risks for areas still recovering from earlier storms this season.

