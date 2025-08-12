Seismic Shock in West Papua: Earthquake Hits with a Magnitude of 6.5

An earthquake with a revised magnitude of 6.5 has struck Indonesia's West Papua region, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake, which was initially reported as 6.1 magnitude, hit on Tuesday at a depth of 17 kilometers, causing significant alarm among local residents and authorities.

The seismic event highlights the region's vulnerability to natural disasters, urging a reassessment of preparedness and response strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)