Seismic Shock in West Papua: Earthquake Hits with a Magnitude of 6.5
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck Indonesia's West Papua on Tuesday. Initially reported as 6.1, the revised measurement was confirmed by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a depth of 17 km, raising concerns in the region.
The seismic event highlights the region's vulnerability to natural disasters, urging a reassessment of preparedness and response strategies.
