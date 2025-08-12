Left Menu

Seismic Shock in West Papua: Earthquake Hits with a Magnitude of 6.5

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck Indonesia's West Papua on Tuesday. Initially reported as 6.1, the revised measurement was confirmed by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a depth of 17 km, raising concerns in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 14:25 IST
Seismic Shock in West Papua: Earthquake Hits with a Magnitude of 6.5
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake with a revised magnitude of 6.5 has struck Indonesia's West Papua region, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake, which was initially reported as 6.1 magnitude, hit on Tuesday at a depth of 17 kilometers, causing significant alarm among local residents and authorities.

The seismic event highlights the region's vulnerability to natural disasters, urging a reassessment of preparedness and response strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025