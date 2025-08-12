Amaravati's $81 Billion Transformation: An Ambitious Vision

The ambitious development of Amaravati, the greenfield capital city of Andhra Pradesh, is underway with a proposed budget of Rs 81,317 crore, as revealed by the state's Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA).

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, in a recent meeting with key officials, reviewed the progress, focusing on swift execution.

Construction has started on 74 diverse projects ranging from housing to flood control, as the government aims for rapid completion under Naidu's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)