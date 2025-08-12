Left Menu

Amaravati's $81 Billion Transformation: An Ambitious Vision

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority has launched an ambitious plan to develop Amaravati, the new capital city, at a cost of Rs 81,317 crore. With tenders issued for projects worth Rs 50,552 crore, construction has begun on multiple infrastructure projects, with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu pushing for swift completion.

Amaravati | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:53 IST
The ambitious development of Amaravati, the greenfield capital city of Andhra Pradesh, is underway with a proposed budget of Rs 81,317 crore, as revealed by the state's Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA).

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, in a recent meeting with key officials, reviewed the progress, focusing on swift execution.

Construction has started on 74 diverse projects ranging from housing to flood control, as the government aims for rapid completion under Naidu's directive.

