Typhoon Podul Unleashes Fury on Taiwan: Flights Cancelled and Evacuations Ordered
Typhoon Podul struck Taiwan's southeast coast with winds up to 191 kph, prompting shutdowns across affected regions and over 5,500 evacuations. As over 380 flights were grounded, the government braced for further impacts, warning of destructive winds and heavy rainfalls, alongside the looming threat of landslides and flooding from earlier storms.
Typhoon Podul made landfall on Taiwan's southeast coast Wednesday, bringing winds up to 191 kph (118 mph). The storm prompted shutdowns across southern and eastern parts, with hundreds of flights canceled and over 5,500 residents evacuated as authorities warned of further dangers.
Regularly in the path of typhoons, Taiwan saw Podul slam into the southeastern city of Taitung. Causes for concern grew as mobile users received alerts cautioning against winds surpassing 150 kph (93 mph). Nine cities, including Kaohsiung and Tainan, suspended work and school, although Taipei remained largely unscathed.
The transport ministry reported all domestic flights and numerous international ones canceled. More disruptions are anticipated as Podul tracks west, potentially battering Taiwan's densely populated coast with torrential rain and risking landslides similar to those seen earlier this month.
