Typhoon Podul Unleashes Fury on Taiwan: Flights Cancelled and Evacuations Ordered

Typhoon Podul made landfall on Taiwan's southeast coast Wednesday, bringing winds up to 191 kph (118 mph). The storm prompted shutdowns across southern and eastern parts, with hundreds of flights canceled and over 5,500 residents evacuated as authorities warned of further dangers.

Regularly in the path of typhoons, Taiwan saw Podul slam into the southeastern city of Taitung. Causes for concern grew as mobile users received alerts cautioning against winds surpassing 150 kph (93 mph). Nine cities, including Kaohsiung and Tainan, suspended work and school, although Taipei remained largely unscathed.

The transport ministry reported all domestic flights and numerous international ones canceled. More disruptions are anticipated as Podul tracks west, potentially battering Taiwan's densely populated coast with torrential rain and risking landslides similar to those seen earlier this month.