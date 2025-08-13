Noida Sector 150: A Real Estate Boom Story

Housing prices in Noida's Sector 150 have surged by a remarkable 139% over three and a half years, making it the fastest-growing market among 14 micro-markets in seven cities, according to a report by property consultant Anarock. This increase is largely driven by robust demand.

The Anarock report examined capital appreciation trends across key micro-markets in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and the National Capital Region. Noida's Sector 150 saw prices rise from Rs 5,700 per sq ft in 2021 to Rs 13,600 per sq ft in June 2025. In contrast, Gurugram's Sohna Road recorded a 74% increase, thanks to better connectivity.

Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri emphasized that while prices increased sharply during 2022 and 2023, infrastructure development, such as new metro lines and expressways, has kept certain markets buoyant. Signature Global's Pradeep Aggarwal noted that Sohna Road's property boom is supported by a strong pipeline of residential and commercial projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)