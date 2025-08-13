Left Menu

Noida Sector 150: A Real Estate Boom Story

Housing prices in Noida Sector 150, Uttar Pradesh, saw the highest appreciation of 139% over three and a half years, driven by increased demand. A report by Anarock highlights capital appreciation trends in various micro-markets, noting significant growth due to new infrastructure projects and investor interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:55 IST
Noida Sector 150: A Real Estate Boom Story
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Housing prices in Noida's Sector 150 have surged by a remarkable 139% over three and a half years, making it the fastest-growing market among 14 micro-markets in seven cities, according to a report by property consultant Anarock. This increase is largely driven by robust demand.

The Anarock report examined capital appreciation trends across key micro-markets in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and the National Capital Region. Noida's Sector 150 saw prices rise from Rs 5,700 per sq ft in 2021 to Rs 13,600 per sq ft in June 2025. In contrast, Gurugram's Sohna Road recorded a 74% increase, thanks to better connectivity.

Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri emphasized that while prices increased sharply during 2022 and 2023, infrastructure development, such as new metro lines and expressways, has kept certain markets buoyant. Signature Global's Pradeep Aggarwal noted that Sohna Road's property boom is supported by a strong pipeline of residential and commercial projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025