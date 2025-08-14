Tragedy Strikes: Cloudburst in Indian Kashmir Claims Lives

A deadly cloudburst in Chasoti, Kishtwar district, Indian Kashmir, has resulted in at least 17 fatalities, with many others reported missing. The tragedy struck as pilgrims gathered for lunch, just a week after a severe flood impacted Uttarakhand.

The calamity unfolded when heavy rains overwhelmed the area, washing away a community kitchen and a security post in the village. The official, who spoke anonymously, highlighted that rescue operations have been launched involving the army and air force.

The meteorological department warns of further intense rains in Kashmir, emphasizing preparedness against possible mudslides and flash floods. The disaster has deepened concerns as televised reports depicted panicked pilgrims amid rising waters.

