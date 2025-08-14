Left Menu

Kashmir Rail Link: A Milestone in Trade and Tourism

President Droupadi Murmu celebrated the inauguration of the Kashmir rail link, highlighting its potential to boost trade and tourism. She praised the engineering marvel, citing it as a historic achievement that promises new economic opportunities for the region. Prime Minister Modi also unveiled significant bridges in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:56 IST
Kashmir Rail Link: A Milestone in Trade and Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent inauguration of the Kashmir rail link has been hailed as a significant achievement by President Droupadi Murmu. She emphasized that the rail connectivity with the Kashmir Valley is poised to invigorate trade and tourism, opening up new economic prospects for the region.

In her nationally broadcast address on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, President Murmu lauded the engineering feat as a historic milestone for the country. The event was marked by the introduction of state-of-the-art trains and coaches, a testament to the evolving capabilities of the Indian Railways.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier inaugurated the world's tallest railway arch bridge over the Chenab river alongside the Anji Khad bridge, India's pioneering cable-stayed bridge. These developments culminated in the completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, which now provides direct train connectivity to the Kashmir Valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025