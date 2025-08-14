Kashmir Rail Link: A Milestone in Trade and Tourism
President Droupadi Murmu celebrated the inauguration of the Kashmir rail link, highlighting its potential to boost trade and tourism. She praised the engineering marvel, citing it as a historic achievement that promises new economic opportunities for the region. Prime Minister Modi also unveiled significant bridges in the area.
The recent inauguration of the Kashmir rail link has been hailed as a significant achievement by President Droupadi Murmu. She emphasized that the rail connectivity with the Kashmir Valley is poised to invigorate trade and tourism, opening up new economic prospects for the region.
In her nationally broadcast address on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, President Murmu lauded the engineering feat as a historic milestone for the country. The event was marked by the introduction of state-of-the-art trains and coaches, a testament to the evolving capabilities of the Indian Railways.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier inaugurated the world's tallest railway arch bridge over the Chenab river alongside the Anji Khad bridge, India's pioneering cable-stayed bridge. These developments culminated in the completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, which now provides direct train connectivity to the Kashmir Valley.
