Mumbai Infrastructure Leap: No Compromise on Development

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis vowed to accelerate Mumbai's development, inaugurating significant infrastructure projects. Highlights include a new cable-stayed bridge, AC local trains, and expanded Coastal Road facilities. With traffic solutions and metro expansions, Fadnavis promises a sustainable, connected future for Mumbai residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:46 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized an uncompromising stance on Mumbai's development, announcing several new infrastructure projects aimed at alleviating the city's traffic issues.

Fadnavis assured that the long-held vision of reducing travel time across the city to 59 minutes is within reach, thanks to ongoing infrastructure and public transport improvements.

Upcoming improvements include AC local trains and a 24/7 open Coastal Road under CCTV surveillance, alongside a newly inaugurated curved cable-stayed bridge to improve connectivity between the suburbs and the Bandra Kurla Complex business district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

