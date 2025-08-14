Mumbai Infrastructure Leap: No Compromise on Development

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized an uncompromising stance on Mumbai's development, announcing several new infrastructure projects aimed at alleviating the city's traffic issues.

Fadnavis assured that the long-held vision of reducing travel time across the city to 59 minutes is within reach, thanks to ongoing infrastructure and public transport improvements.

Upcoming improvements include AC local trains and a 24/7 open Coastal Road under CCTV surveillance, alongside a newly inaugurated curved cable-stayed bridge to improve connectivity between the suburbs and the Bandra Kurla Complex business district.

