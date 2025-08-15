Gujarat Unveils 'Agenda 2035': Paving the Path to Holistic Development

During Independence Day celebrations, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched a series of transformative initiatives, with an emphasis on development across towns and villages. Key among them is 'Agenda 2035', which seeks to align the state's future with the broader national vision of a developed India by 2047.

The CM announced the launch of Regional Vibrant Summits aimed at boosting industrial growth in smaller urban hubs and rural areas. Additionally, 100 town-planning schemes and GIS-based development plans are on the cards to ensure systematic urban development.

The government also introduced the Mukhyamantri Gram Utthan Yojana, dedicating Rs 100 crore to uplift non-municipal village areas over the next five years, aiming to provide sustainable infrastructure and economic opportunities to attract urban populations back to rural centers.

