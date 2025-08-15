Left Menu

Gujarat Unveils 'Agenda 2035': Paving the Path to Holistic Development

Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, announced development initiatives, including Regional Vibrant Summits and 'Agenda 2035'. The focus is on industrial and urban growth, with plans for town-planning schemes, rural development, and embracing new technologies to transform Gujarat by 2035 and align with India's broader development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Porbandar | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During Independence Day celebrations, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched a series of transformative initiatives, with an emphasis on development across towns and villages. Key among them is 'Agenda 2035', which seeks to align the state's future with the broader national vision of a developed India by 2047.

The CM announced the launch of Regional Vibrant Summits aimed at boosting industrial growth in smaller urban hubs and rural areas. Additionally, 100 town-planning schemes and GIS-based development plans are on the cards to ensure systematic urban development.

The government also introduced the Mukhyamantri Gram Utthan Yojana, dedicating Rs 100 crore to uplift non-municipal village areas over the next five years, aiming to provide sustainable infrastructure and economic opportunities to attract urban populations back to rural centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

