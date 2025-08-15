Left Menu

India's Space Ambitions: Gaganyaan and Beyond

India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, is advancing in the space sector with its planned Gaganyaan mission and space station. Highlighting the return of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from a recent mission, Modi noted the growth of over 300 space-related start-ups reflecting youth strength and innovation.

India is making significant strides towards self-reliance in the space sector, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the development of the indigenous Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission. Speaking at the 79th Independence Day celebrations, he highlighted India's advancements and plans for its own space station.

Prime Minister Modi noted the return of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from a private space mission, showcasing India's emerging dominance in space exploration. The mission, part of the Axiom-4 initiative, involved numerous experiments conducted alongside international astronauts.

With ISRO spearheading the Gaganyaan mission set for a 2027 launch, along with plans for a space station by 2028, India is witnessing a boom in space-related start-ups. Modi emphasized this entrepreneurial growth as a testament to the nation's youthful potential and innovative spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

