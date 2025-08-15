Left Menu

India's Ambitious Leap into Space: Empowering the Future

India is pushing towards self-reliance in the space sector with initiatives like Gaganyaan, its first indigenous human spaceflight mission, and plans for its own space station. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the momentum, driven by youth-led startups and government reforms, aiming for a $44 billion space economy by 2033.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:41 IST
India is making significant strides towards self-sufficiency in the space sector, as revealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. With the launch of Gaganyaan, the country's indigenous human spaceflight mission, India is signaling its intent to become a major player in space exploration.

Highlighting the nation's achievements, Modi mentioned Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's recent return from a space mission and emphasized the role of 300 startups contributing to the space sector's growth. Endorsing this vision, Lt Gen A K Bhatt noted the transformative impact of government reforms, including the Space Policy and liberal FDI policies, leading to exponential industry growth.

India's ambition goes beyond Gaganyaan with plans for a space station by 2028 and a fully operational Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035. The government's support is also fostering innovation among young companies, cementing India's position in the global space economy, aspired to reach USD 44 billion by 2033.

(With inputs from agencies.)

