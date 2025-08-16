Left Menu

Red Alert Issued as Dam Releases Heighten Flood Fears

Authorities have issued an alert for residents along the Terna and Manjara rivers in Latur district due to heavy rains and water release from dams. Ten gates of the Lower Terna dam were opened, discharging water into the river. IMD has warned of heavy rainfall on Saturday afternoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 16-08-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 14:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An alert was raised for residents near the Terna and Manjara rivers in Latur district as authorities managed water levels amid heavy rainfall. Following significant inflows, ten gates of the Lower Terna dam were initially opened, releasing water at a rate of 3,806.56 cusec.

Later, six gates were closed, decreasing discharge through the remaining four. The Manjara dam, filled to 87 percent, continues to pose a flood risk due to predicted rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for intense rainfall in the region, advising vigilance and preparation for residents between 1 pm and 4 pm on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

