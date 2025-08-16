Red Alert Issued as Dam Releases Heighten Flood Fears

An alert was raised for residents near the Terna and Manjara rivers in Latur district as authorities managed water levels amid heavy rainfall. Following significant inflows, ten gates of the Lower Terna dam were initially opened, releasing water at a rate of 3,806.56 cusec.

Later, six gates were closed, decreasing discharge through the remaining four. The Manjara dam, filled to 87 percent, continues to pose a flood risk due to predicted rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for intense rainfall in the region, advising vigilance and preparation for residents between 1 pm and 4 pm on Saturday.

