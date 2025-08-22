A newly discovered dinosaur species featuring a striking sail-like structure has been unearthed on the Isle of Wight, south of England. The species, named Istiorachis Macarthurae, was identified by Jeremy Lockwood, a retired general practitioner conducting PhD research at the University of Portsmouth and London's Natural History Museum.

Lockwood's meticulous re-examination of fossils at the Dinosaur Isle Museum led to the discovery, challenging prior assumptions that the remains belonged to existing iguanodontian species. The elongated neural spines setting it apart are believed to have evolved for visual signalling, likely as part of a sexual display.

The findings underscore the ongoing need to revisit museum collections with fresh perspectives, as highlighted by team member Susannah Maidment. Lockwood's contributions have notably expanded the known diversity of smaller iguanodontians on the Isle of Wight, showcasing broader evolutionary trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)