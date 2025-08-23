Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project

The Trump administration, in a move clouded with controversy, has directed Orsted, a leading Danish energy firm, to cease its activities on the Revolution Wind project.

This directive was issued through a letter from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), highlighting unspecified concerns emanating from a broader review of offshore wind initiatives in federal waters.

The halt, ordered by acting Director Matthew Giacona, places the future of this significant renewable energy undertaking in uncertainty, drawing attention to the administration's evolving stance on wind energy projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)