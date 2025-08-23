Left Menu

Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project

The Trump administration has ordered Orsted to stop all activities related to the Revolution Wind project off Rhode Island, due to concerns arising from a review of offshore wind projects.

Updated: 23-08-2025 03:53 IST
Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration, in a move clouded with controversy, has directed Orsted, a leading Danish energy firm, to cease its activities on the Revolution Wind project.

This directive was issued through a letter from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), highlighting unspecified concerns emanating from a broader review of offshore wind initiatives in federal waters.

The halt, ordered by acting Director Matthew Giacona, places the future of this significant renewable energy undertaking in uncertainty, drawing attention to the administration's evolving stance on wind energy projects.

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

