Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project
The Trump administration has ordered Orsted to stop all activities related to the Revolution Wind project off Rhode Island, due to concerns arising from a review of offshore wind projects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 03:53 IST
The Trump administration, in a move clouded with controversy, has directed Orsted, a leading Danish energy firm, to cease its activities on the Revolution Wind project.
This directive was issued through a letter from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), highlighting unspecified concerns emanating from a broader review of offshore wind initiatives in federal waters.
The halt, ordered by acting Director Matthew Giacona, places the future of this significant renewable energy undertaking in uncertainty, drawing attention to the administration's evolving stance on wind energy projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement