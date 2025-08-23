Maharashtra's Bold Step: Latur Fights Single-Use Plastic

Maharashtra's Latur district has intensified its battle against single-use plastics with a significant seizure of 550 kg of prohibited items, valued at Rs 80,000, according to a Saturday report.

On Friday, Latur Municipal Corporation officials raided two godowns in the Ganjgolai locality, discovering substantial quantities of plastic carry bags stored illicitly.

The civic body has called on the public to support their environmental initiative by opting for cloth bags, particularly during the approaching festive season. The crackdown on plastics is set to persist in the forthcoming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)