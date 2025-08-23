Left Menu

Maharashtra's Bold Step: Latur Fights Single-Use Plastic

In Latur, Maharashtra, authorities seized 550 kg of banned plastic items valued at Rs 80,000 in a raid on godowns. The Latur Municipal Corporation is urging citizens to shift to cloth bags, especially during festivities, as part of their ongoing campaign to eliminate single-use plastics.

Maharashtra's Bold Step: Latur Fights Single-Use Plastic
Maharashtra's Latur district has intensified its battle against single-use plastics with a significant seizure of 550 kg of prohibited items, valued at Rs 80,000, according to a Saturday report.

On Friday, Latur Municipal Corporation officials raided two godowns in the Ganjgolai locality, discovering substantial quantities of plastic carry bags stored illicitly.

The civic body has called on the public to support their environmental initiative by opting for cloth bags, particularly during the approaching festive season. The crackdown on plastics is set to persist in the forthcoming days.

