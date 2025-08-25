Typhoon Kajiki Wreaks Havoc: Vietnam's Battle Against Nature's Fury

Typhoon Kajiki unleashed torrential rains and fierce winds on Vietnam's north central coast Monday, leading to widespread flooding and uprooted trees, despite a reduction in wind intensity later in the day.

By 0900 GMT, the storm had reached Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces with winds ranging from 118 to 133 kph, down from earlier speeds of 166 kph, the national weather agency reported. 'It's terrifying,' said Dang Xuan Phuong, a resident of Cua Lo in Nghe An, who witnessed waves towering 2 meters high and roads submerging under water.

Prior to the typhoon's arrival, Vietnam closed schools, shut airports, and evacuated 30,000 people, bracing for one of the year's most powerful storms. The government had warned of severe dangers, anticipating heavy rains, flooding, and potential landslides.

(With inputs from agencies.)