Maharashtra's Vision 2047: Charting a Path to Global Competitiveness

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has highlighted the significance of the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 vision document, a strategic blueprint crafted with contributions from over 4 lakh citizens. He stressed that the document's goals must resonate with the aspirations of the common people.

In a meeting where the draft was presented, Fadnavis asserted that clear goals chart the path forward, positioning Maharashtra to not only lead domestically but also compete on a global scale. This vision document is expected to serve as a benchmark for future policies and decisions.

The Chief Minister called on various departments to embrace modern technology and innovative ideas in their efforts to meet set targets. The involvement of citizens underscores their commitment to the state's progress, with departments like agriculture, urban development, and cultural affairs contributing to the roadmap for a developed Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)