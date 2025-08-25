Reviving Dreams: Hemant Soren's Push for Ranchi's Convention Centre

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren conducted an inspection of the stalled Smart City project site in Ranchi on Monday, urging officials to revive the construction of the convention centre at Dhurwa.

The centre, which broke ground in 2018 but faced interruptions, is poised for a comeback under Soren's leadership. Officials disclosed the project's potential, initially projected to host up to 5,000 people as a cornerstone of the Smart City endeavor.

The centre will feature a mini-auditorium, landscaped lawns, and extensive parking, with an emphasis on future public utility and alignment with broader development objectives, costing Rs 390.17 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)