Reviving Dreams: Hemant Soren's Push for Ranchi's Convention Centre

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren visited the long-delayed convention centre project site in Ranchi. The project stalled after its 2018 start but is now set for revival. Officials were urged to align the project with development goals. The centre, part of the Smart City initiative, features extensive facilities.

Updated: 25-08-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:35 IST
Reviving Dreams: Hemant Soren's Push for Ranchi's Convention Centre
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren conducted an inspection of the stalled Smart City project site in Ranchi on Monday, urging officials to revive the construction of the convention centre at Dhurwa.

The centre, which broke ground in 2018 but faced interruptions, is poised for a comeback under Soren's leadership. Officials disclosed the project's potential, initially projected to host up to 5,000 people as a cornerstone of the Smart City endeavor.

The centre will feature a mini-auditorium, landscaped lawns, and extensive parking, with an emphasis on future public utility and alignment with broader development objectives, costing Rs 390.17 crore.

